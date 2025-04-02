RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have notched up statement wins in the backyard of two former champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in the first two games and will be keen to begin their home leg with a win and continue their dominance in IPL 2025.

Gujarat Titans managed to stop the Mumbai Indians on a conducive wicket they prepared specifically for the five-time champions. Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler smashed Mumbai Indians bowlers to help the Titans get to an above-par score before the pace quartet used their pace, bounce and cutters really well to get their first win of the ongoing IPL season. However, the Titans will be facing their biggest challenge yet this season, the table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their own backyard.

RCB have been sensational so far, winning in Kolkata and Chennai with statement-making performances with both bat and ball. RCB chased down 175 comfortably against the defending champions and then amassed 196 against the Chennai Super Kings and managed to win by a margin of 50 runs. RCB's challenge in recent times has been winning at home but since this is a very different squad with a top bowling line-up and if the pitch is good to bat on, this set of players will be able to manage the same.

However, then the Titans will have to rethink their bowling plans. In their first game on a belter of a surface, the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna were taken to the cleaners by the Punjab Kings batters. Even though Siraj knows a thing or two about how to go about his business on that surface, all of the GT bowlers are not really death specialists. Krishna's returns, however, in Ahmedabad last week will keep the Titans in good stead because they have the batters to score big runs.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 14, RCB vs GT

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill (c), Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood (vc), Tim David

Probable Playing XIIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David/Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam/Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma