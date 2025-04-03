RCB vs GT: Bhuvneshwar Kumar equals Dwayne Bravo's elite IPL record following Shubman Gill's wicket Bhuvneshwar Kumar has made a good start in a couple of games for his new franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025, bowling economically and taking big wickets. Even though RCB lost their first home game to the Gujarat Titans, Kumar's form augurs well for the side.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had an off day on the field against the Gujarat Titans in their first home game of the season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, however, the senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was able to achieve a huge feat in the tournament. Bhuvneshwar send back GT skipper Shubman Gill in the powerplay and it was his second wicket of the season and 183rd of his IPL career, which is the joint-most for any pacer in the tournament's history.

Kumar equalled Dwayne Bravo's feat, who last played in the IPL in 2022, who also has 183 scalps to his name. Kumar and Bravo are joint-third on the overall list led by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has 206 wickets to his name in his IPL career, having played for Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and RCB.

Most wickets in IPL

206 - Yuzvendra Chahal (MI/PBKS/RCB/RR), in 161 innings

192 - Piyush Chawla (CSK/KKR/KXIP/MI), in 191 innings

183 - Dwayne Bravo (CSK/MI/GL), in 158 innings

183 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB/PWI/SRH), in 178 innings

183 - R Ashwin (CSK/RR/DC/KXIP/RPS), in 211 innings

Most wickets by pacers in IPL

183 - Dwayne Bravo (CSK/MI/GL), in 158 innings

183 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB/PWI/SRH), in 178 innings*

170 - Lasith Malinga (MI), in 122 innings

165 - Jasprit Bumrah (MI), in 133 innings

144 - Umesh Yadav (DC/GT/KKR/RCB), in 147 innings

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most economical bowler for RCB registering figures of 1/23 on a day when the other bowlers were clattered around the park and has the opportunity to leapfrog Piyush Chawla to become the second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL. The Titans completed a professional chase in 17.5 overs with Jos Buttler remaining unbeaten on 73 after a fantastic platform set by B Sai Sudharsan. This was RCB's first loss of the season and Rajat Patidar and Co will be keen to make a strong comeback against Mumbai Indians next Monday.