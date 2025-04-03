RCB vs GT: Bhuvneshwar Kumar equals Dwayne Bravo's elite IPL record following Shubman Gill's wicket

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had an off day on the field against the Gujarat Titans in their first home game of the season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, however, the senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was able to achieve a huge feat in the tournament. Bhuvneshwar send back GT skipper Shubman Gill in the powerplay and it was his second wicket of the season and 183rd of his IPL career, which is the joint-most for any pacer in the tournament's history.
Kumar equalled Dwayne Bravo's feat, who last played in the IPL in 2022, who also has 183 scalps to his name. Kumar and Bravo are joint-third on the overall list led by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has 206 wickets to his name in his IPL career, having played for Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and RCB.
Most wickets in IPL
206 - Yuzvendra Chahal (MI/PBKS/RCB/RR), in 161 innings
192 - Piyush Chawla (CSK/KKR/KXIP/MI), in 191 innings
183 - Dwayne Bravo (CSK/MI/GL), in 158 innings
183 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB/PWI/SRH), in 178 innings
183 - R Ashwin (CSK/RR/DC/KXIP/RPS), in 211 innings
Most wickets by pacers in IPL
183 - Dwayne Bravo (CSK/MI/GL), in 158 innings
183 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB/PWI/SRH), in 178 innings*
170 - Lasith Malinga (MI), in 122 innings
165 - Jasprit Bumrah (MI), in 133 innings
144 - Umesh Yadav (DC/GT/KKR/RCB), in 147 innings
Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most economical bowler for RCB registering figures of 1/23 on a day when the other bowlers were clattered around the park and has the opportunity to leapfrog Piyush Chawla to become the second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL. The Titans completed a professional chase in 17.5 overs with Jos Buttler remaining unbeaten on 73 after a fantastic platform set by B Sai Sudharsan. This was RCB's first loss of the season and Rajat Patidar and Co will be keen to make a strong comeback against Mumbai Indians next Monday.