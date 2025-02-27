RCB vs GG, WPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have all of a sudden hit a snag in the ongoing edition of the WPL with two consecutive losses following a win in the first two games. RCB face the Gujarat Giants against whom they played their first game and won and will be confident to get back to winning ways.

It has been a hot-and-cold season for the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with two wins and as many losses. Sure, the injuries to key players haven't helped but some of the tactics and the lack of support for Ellyse Perry have been glaring and hence, RCB wouldn't have gotten a better-timed game like Thursday against the Gujarat Giants, who have had their own issues to sort. The Giants are at the bottom of the pile yet again and desperately need to break out of the rut.

The Giants haven't been good enough for the third season in a row, even though individual performances have increased and gotten better but they need a collective show to challenge the big three. RCB, on the other hand, need the support system for Perry to fire. Perry can't be doing the heavy lifting every game. Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh have hit a snag after a fifty to their name each in the season and will have to step up if RCB have to make the late push towards the finals.

RCB have their bowling attack in order mostly and Sneh Rana's addition has added the depth as well. Rana will be up against her former side and will be extra-motivated to do well after being released despite being the vice-captain. RCB should start favourites but the Giants have X-factor players and have the ability to take the game away from any side.

My Dream11 team for WPL 2025 Match 12, RCB vs GG

Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry (c), Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner, Deandra Dottin, Richa Ghosh, Kanika Ahuja, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth (vc), Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam

Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (C), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghavi Bist, Richa Ghosh, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Thakur

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwer, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra