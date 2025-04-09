RCB vs DC pitch report: How will surface at M Chinnaswamy Stadium play for IPL 2025 clash? Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Delhi Capitals in match 24 of the ongoing IPL 2025 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Check out the pitch report before the blockbuster clash between the table toppers.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Delhi Capitals on April 10 at the M Chinnswamy Stadium. Both teams have been extremely consistent this season as the Rajat Patidar-led side won three out of their four matches while Delhi are still unbeaten in the tournament and are top of the IPL 2025 points table.

Meanwhile, the match will see the likes of Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul playing against their former team. The former South Africa international led RCB in the last edition of the competition and did well for the team but he wasn’t retained. Rahul’s name, on the other hand, was heavily discussed ahead of the mega-auction and he was thought to be the next face of the RCB but the franchise didn’t show enough interest.

For Delhi, Mitchell Starc is in ruthless form and interestingly, he too played for Bengaluru in the past. Their bowling overall has done a commendable job. RCB batters have been incredible as well. The captain has led by example as Patidar has scored 161 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 175. Star batter Virat Kohli has shown glimpses of his class too while Josh Hazlewood has been one of the bowlers to watch out for this season.

M Chinnswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Pitch Report

The surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru usually supports the batters. High-scoring encounters are a regular thing on this ground. However, it has changed its nature in recent times. Even though the matches still host high-scoring matches but 220-240 has turned out to be 190-210 type matches. Bowling first is the ideal thing to do after winning the toss. Dew can play a part and if not, the surface will remain the same for the entire contest. The rain is very unlikely to play a spoilsport.