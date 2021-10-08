RCB vs DC Live Streaming IPL 2021: When & Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals online

Image Source : IPLT20.COM RCB vs DC Live Streaming IPL 2021

RCB vs DC Live Streaming IPL 2021: When and Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live

Missing live cricket action online? Here are the full details on when and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Online, 2021 Indian Premier League ( IPL 2021) Match 48 RCB vs DC (Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings) Live Online and TV Telecast. You can watch RCB vs DC Live Online on Hotstar and TV on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select platforms.

The RCB vs DC (Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals) will be the Match 48 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), which be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The RCB vs DC match will be live online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports. Here, you can find all the necessary details such as how to watch RCB vs DC Live, how to watch the Vivo IPL 2021 Live, how to watch Hotstar Live, when and where to watch MI vs DC on Hotstar and Star Sports.

RCB vs DC Live Streaming IPL 2021: When and Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live

At what time does Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL Match 56 will start?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL Match 56 will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL Match 56 ?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL Match 56 will take place on October 8 (Friday).

How do I watch live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL Match 56 ?

You can watch Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL Match 56 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL Match 56 ?

You can watch Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL Match 56 on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL Match 56 ?

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sam Billings, Shimron Hetmyer, Steven Smith, Vishnu Vinod, Axar Patel, Chris Woakes, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ripal Patel, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Lukman Meriwala, Manimaran Siddharth, Praveen Dubey, Umesh Yadav, Shams Mulani, Aniruddha Joshi