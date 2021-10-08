RCB vs DC IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Kohli's Bangalore eye win against Pant's Delhi ahead of play-offs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Live Updates from DubaiIPL 2021, RCB vs DC Live: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) Match 56, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) on indiatvnews.com.
After a narrow four-run defeat to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to get back to winning ways and end their league phase on a high when they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday in Dubai. The capital side has confirmed a top-two finish with 20 points from 13 matches.
Bangalore, on the other hand, are third with 16 points from 13 matches, with a slim chance of finishing ahead of second-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Captain Virat will keep an eye on the result of the CSK-Punjab Kings match to get a clear idea about how to go about in their final match of the league stage. [RCB vs DC IPL 2021 Dream11 Prediction, today match playing XI, Fantasy tips, Match Streaming details]
IPL 2021, RCB vs DC Preview: Assured of a play-off berth, Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to quickly recover from their loss in the previous game and finish the league phase on a high when they take on table-toppers Delhi Capitals in their final IPL round-robin game here on Friday.
While the Delhi side (20 points from 13 matches) has made sure of a top-two finish, a defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday night has dented RCB's chances of ending second in the points table. With 16 points and an inferior net run-rate to second-placed Chennai Super Kings, RCB's hopes of a top-two finish has reduced after losing to SRH.
Skipper Virat Kohli, however, will keep an eye on the result of the CSK-Punjab Kings match on Thursday to get a clear idea about how to go about in their final match to snatch the second spot, which appears a tough task, to say the least. [FULL PREVIEW]