RCB vs DC IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Kohli's Bangalore eye win against Pant's Delhi ahead of play-offs

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) Match 56, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) on indiatvnews.com.

After a narrow four-run defeat to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to get back to winning ways and end their league phase on a high when they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday in Dubai. The capital side has confirmed a top-two finish with 20 points from 13 matches.

After a narrow four-run defeat to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to get back to winning ways and end their league phase on a high when they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday in Dubai. The capital side has confirmed a top-two finish with 20 points from 13 matches.

Bangalore, on the other hand, are third with 16 points from 13 matches, with a slim chance of finishing ahead of second-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Captain Virat will keep an eye on the result of the CSK-Punjab Kings match to get a clear idea about how to go about in their final match of the league stage.

Skipper Virat Kohli, however, will keep an eye on the result of the CSK-Punjab Kings match on Thursday to get a clear idea about how to go about in their final match to snatch the second spot, which appears a tough task, to say the least.