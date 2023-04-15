Saturday, April 15, 2023
     
RCB vs DC IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch the 20th match on TV, online?

RCB vs DC, Live Streaming Details: This is a crucial game for both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: April 15, 2023 13:22 IST
RCB vs DC IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 20th match of IPL 2023. The Capitals are yet to register a win this season while RCB have won only one match so far. After winning against Mumbai Indians in their opening game, the team has lost to KKR and LSG in the following games from winning positions. Meanwhile, DC are coming into this game after suffering a loss at the hands of MI.

When is the RCB vs DC, 20th Match IPL 2023?

RCB vs DC match 20 will be played on Saturday, 15th of April.

At what time does RCB vs DC, the 20th Match of IPL 2023 start?

RCB vs DC match will start at 3:30 PM IST. Toss at 3 PM IST.

Where is the RCB vs SRH, 20th Match of IPL 2023 being played?

RCB vs DC match will be played at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Where can you watch the RCB vs DC match, the 20th Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

The match will be live on the Star Sports Network

Where can you watch RCB vs DC, the 20th Match of IPL 2023 online?

The match will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad:

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma,  Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyashak. 

Delhi Capitals Squad:

Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel

