Saturday, April 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Warner's Delhi look for first win against Du Plessis-led Bangalore
Live now

RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Warner's Delhi look for first win against Du Plessis-led Bangalore

RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: David Warner's Delhi Capitals face Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 20th match of IPL 2023. Follow for Latest Updates.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: April 15, 2023 13:57 IST
Bangalore face Delhi at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
Image Source : INDIA TV Bangalore face Delhi at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Warner's Delhi look for first win against Bangalore of Du Plessis

RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: David Warner's winless Delhi Capitals face Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 20th match of IPL 2023 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Four in four losses for the Capitals have kept them on the bottom of the points table, while the Challengers have one win in three games. RCB's top three- Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell have scored runs while the Capitals need a big push from their batters. 

Match Scorecard

 

Latest Cricket News

Live updates :RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Latest Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 15, 2023 1:57 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Match Details

    Match: IPL 2023, Match 20

    Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

    Time: 3:30 PM IST

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and JioCinema

  • Apr 15, 2023 1:48 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    How are RCB faring?

    RCB would be pleased with the fact that their big three- Virat, Faf, and Maxwell are hitting well. But after that, they look thin on batting. Meanwhile, their pacers have leaked runs in the final few overs and RCB have conceded 200+ totals for two consecutive times now. Wanindu Hasaranga is set to return to the team and shall complement the pacers with his disciplined bowling. 

  • Apr 15, 2023 1:44 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    How are DC faring?

    Delhi have not batted well in the tournament so far and their spinners have not taken many wickets too. Captain David Warner is a dangerous batter when he is in a mood but has batted with a pedestrian strike rate so far. The likes of Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, and Warner need to step up. Meanwhile, Axar Patel is batting brilliantly. In the bowling department, their spinners have taken just three wickets in four games. DC will be boosted with the return of Mitchell Marsh but need to perform well on the batting paradise of Bangalore.

  • Apr 15, 2023 1:37 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Delhi search opening win

    2 weeks after the Indian Premier League 2023 kicked off, David Warner's Delhi Capitals are still looking for their first win of the tournament. They have lost all four of their games, two at home and two away. DC have looked far from their best and need to fine-tune themselves to make a comeback in the tournament. Meanwhile, RCB have fared better than DC. They won 1 and lost 2. While DC have mostly lost comprehensively, RCB have given a fight and have looked good. But Du Plessis-led team needs to improve on their death bowling. So sit back in your comfort as I, Varun Malik, take you across this exciting game of the doubleheader.

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News