RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Warner's Delhi look for first win against Du Plessis-led Bangalore

RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Warner's Delhi look for first win against Bangalore of Du PlessisRCB vs DC IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: David Warner's winless Delhi Capitals face Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 20th match of IPL 2023 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Four in four losses for the Capitals have kept them on the bottom of the points table, while the Challengers have one win in three games. RCB's top three- Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell have scored runs while the Capitals need a big push from their batters.