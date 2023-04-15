RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Warner's Delhi look for first win against Du Plessis-led Bangalore

2 weeks after the Indian Premier League 2023 kicked off, David Warner's Delhi Capitals are still looking for their first win of the tournament. They have lost all four of their games, two at home and two away. DC have looked far from their best and need to fine-tune themselves to make a comeback in the tournament. Meanwhile, RCB have fared better than DC. They won 1 and lost 2. While DC have mostly lost comprehensively, RCB have given a fight and have looked good. But Du Plessis-led team needs to improve on their death bowling. So sit back in your comfort as I, Varun Malik, take you across this exciting game of the doubleheader.