RCB vs DC IPL 2021 Toss Live Updates, Match Today Playing XI: Who will win toss today - Kohli or Pant?

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to finish their league phase on a high as they take on first-placed Delhi Capitals. With 16 points and an inferior Net Run Rate to second-placed Chennai Super Kings, RCB's hopes of a top-two finish has reduced after losing to SRH.

Bangalore couldn't chase down a below-par 141/7 against the Hyderabad outfit and they would need to sort out their batting and put their best foot forward ahead of the knockout stage.

Delhi side (20 points from 13 matches), on the other hand, has made sure of a top-two finish. Rishabh Pant's men will look to keep the good run going without any additional pressure. Delhi have won four of the last five matches and will look to end things on a high before stepping into the qualifier.

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE: Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 13

Tosses won: 9

Tosses lost: 4

Match Result after Tosses won: 5/9 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/4 wins

MATCH RESULT

MI vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 2 wickets

SRH vs RCB: SRH won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 6 runs

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: RCB won by 38 runs

RCB vs RR: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 10 wickets

CSK vs RCB: CSK won the toss, opted to bat: CSK won by 69 runs

DC vs RCB: DC won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 1 run

PBKS vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: PBKS won by 34 runs

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 9 wickets

RCB vs CSK: CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets

RCB vs MI: MI won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 54 runs

RR vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 7 wickets

RCB vs PBKS: RCB won the toss, opted to bat - RCB won by 6 runs

RCB vs SRH: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - SRH won by 4 runs

Delhi Capitals: Toss and match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 13

Tosses won: 8

Tosses lost: 5

Match Result after Tosses won: 7/8 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 3/5 wins

CSK vs DC: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

RR vs DC: RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 3 wickets

DC vs PBKS: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 6 wickets

DC vs MI: MI won the toss, opted to bat - DC won by 6 wickets

SRH vs DC: DC won the toss, opted to bat - DC won via Super Over

DC vs RCB: DC won toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 1 run

DC vs KKR: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

PBKS vs DC: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

SRH vs DC: SRH won toss, opted to bat - DC won by 8 wickets

DC vs RR: RR won toss, opt to bowl - DC won by 33 runs.

DC vs KKR: KKR won toss, opt to bowl - KKR won by 3 wickets

MI vs DC: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 4 wickets

DC vs CSK: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 3 wickets