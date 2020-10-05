Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Streaming Cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020: Watch RCB vs DC Live Online

When is Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020?

It' the battle for the top spot as RCB and DC meet on Monday. Both the sides have been in terrific form, having won three games out of four so far. The sides are further boosted with the return of their respective captains, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer to run-scoring form. The RCB registered a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in their previous match, while Delhi Capitals held their nerves to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in a high-scoring thriller. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Live Streaming Cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 5 (Monday)

When will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match start?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

Where is Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match being played?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match is being played at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match Today?

You can watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 match?

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.

