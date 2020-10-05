Image Source : IPLT20.COM Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Score IPL 2020: RCB, DC look to top points table

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Score IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of RCB vs DC live IPL match from Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It will be a battle between equals when two top IPL teams -- Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) -- square-off at the Dubai International cricket stadium on Monday. Both teams have six points each, but on net run rate, DC were ahead of RCB till the start of the Mumbai Indians-SunRisers Hyderabad match on Saturday. Both Mumbai and Hyderabad had four points each before their game began, and by the end of their match, the equation on the points table could alter. Delhi and Bangalore are fresh from wins on Saturday. While the Virat Kohli-led RCB side thrashed Rajasthan Royal (RR), the Shreyas Iyer-captained DC defeated KKR by 18 runs. Follow all the live score and updates from RCB vs DC live IPL match from Dubai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Score IPL 2020: The toss will take place at 19.00 IST

