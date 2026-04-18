RCB vs DC, 26th IPL 2026 LIVE cricket score: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt to open innings vs Delhi Capitals

Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 18. Notably, this will be their 100th IPL match at the ground, arriving 18 years after their first appearance there. But more than the number, it’s the form that stands out. Four wins from five games this season, all three home matches included, have shifted the mood around a venue once seen as unpredictable for the team.

There was a time when early stumbles at home defined their campaigns. Last season, those patterns briefly resurfaced, including a defeat to the Delhi Capitals that lingered for its celebration as much as the result. KL Rahul, after finishing that chase, marked the moment in style.

That memory returns as the Capitals come back to Bengaluru, though their own journey this season has taken a different turn. A strong opening stretch has been followed by back-to-back losses, leaving them searching for balance again. For Bengaluru, preparation has been shaped by reflection.

However, the conditions could complicate matters. An afternoon start, rising temperatures near 35 degrees, and a surface previously used earlier in the season add layers of uncertainty. The pitch may not behave like the high-scoring strips often associated with the venue.

If it slows again, Delhi’s spin options, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam, could play a decisive role, especially against a batting-heavy lineup.