IPL 2022: Virat falls prey to Moeen's spell for the eleventh time in all formats of cricket

Moeen Ali has taken Virat Kohli's wicket for the eleventh time in all formats of cricket in RCB's second match against CSK this season.

The former RCB captain was batting on 30 when he was bowled by the off-spinner. Moeen bowled a flat trajectory and the ball turned. Then Kohli went for a flick but didn't it didn't connect with the ball and Kohli had to walk back to the hut.

Moeen Ali who plays for England has troubled Virat with his spell several times during international matches.

Former RCB skipper was criticized for his form this season after his two-golden ducks. However, Kohli bounced back in the team's last match against SRH to score 58 runs.

Earlier in the match, CSK won the toss and elected to bowl first.