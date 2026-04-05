RCB vs CSK Pitch Report: How will surface in Bengaluru play for IPL 2026 play?

Bengaluru:

The stage is set for game 11 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 5. It is worth noting that Chennai Super Kings are yet to open their account in the IPL 2026.

Having played two games so far, Chennai have succumbed to losses in both matches, and they will hope to improve significantly as they gear up to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were brilliant in their first game of the season, registering a stellar victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener of the tournament. As the defending champions, the Rajat Patidar-led side will aim to put in a good showing and register their second win of the season.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

The surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is one that is preferred by the batters. Short boundaries could result in a high-scoring encounter. Opting to bat first and posting a big total on the board could prove to be a wise decision.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, M.S. Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulkes

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan

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