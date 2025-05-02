RCB vs CSK pitch report: How will surface at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru play for IPL 2025? Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Chennai Super Kings on May 3 in the ongoing Indian Premier League. RCB will be hoping to get a win and move to the top of the table, while CSK's aim will be to finish well in the business end of the tournament.

Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Chennai Super Kings in match number 52 of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, RCB had a stunning campaign in 2025, winning seven out of their 10 matches and are currently second on the points table. They have delivered with both bat and ball and are one of the title contenders this time around.

The same can’t be said about Chennai. After Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament, MS Dhoni was once again announced as captain, and he was expected to take control of the team and change CSK’s position in the table. However, the veteran failed to bring CSK back to winning ways. Their batters have flopped heavily in the ongoing season, and because of the same, they were the first team to get eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race.

The goal for them will be to finish well in the remainder of the matches, but a challenge against RCB will always be extremely difficult, especially playing away from home. The RCB bowlers have been sensational in the ongoing season, as the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have wreaked havoc in the ongoing season. Meanwhile, Phil Salt, who missed the last game due to health issues, is expected to return.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Pitch Report

The surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has changed quite significantly. Previously, it used to be a paradise for the batters, but things have changed in recent times when the bowlers enjoy in the middle as well. The spinners can also play a part in the match. Bowling first will be ideal as chasing is relatively easier. Anything over 180 runs can be considered a good total