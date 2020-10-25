Live IPL Match RCB vs CSK Stream: Live Match How to Watch IPL 2020 Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

MS Dhoni 's men will play to save their pride as they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the afternoon game of IPL 2020 on Sunday. CSK are at the bottom of the table with six points from 11 matches, and face an almost-certain elimination from the top-4 race. They will be aiming for a strong comeback today after Mumbai Indians outclassed them by 10 wickets in their previous match. The RCB, meanwhile, are flying high with seven wins in ten matches and have a chance to go top of the table with a victory over CSK. Another two points would also confirm a playoff spot for RCB. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Live IPL Match RCB vs CSK online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Live Cricket Score Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings - RCB 46/1 in 6 overs vs CSK in Dubai

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match will start at 03.30 PM.

When is the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match will take place on October 25 (Sunday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KM Asif

