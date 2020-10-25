Live Score Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020: Kohli, ABD rebuild RCB's innings

Image Source : IPLT20.COM. Live Score Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020: Kohli opts to bat against CSK

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2020 Match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings on indiatvnews.com. MS Dhoni 's CSK are out to play for pride after an elimination from the top-4 race is almost certain for the side. The CSK are currently at the bottom of the table with six points in 11 matches. RCB, meanwhile, will go to the top of the table if they secure a victory today. The odds are stacked heavily in favour of Virat Kohli 's side as both the teams meet in Dubai. Here, you can find live ball-by-ball updates from IPL 2020 Live Match RCB vs CSK on indiatvnews.com. LIVE SCORECARD

16.17 IST: Tahir to ABD, FOUR! Little bit of room and De Villiers cuts it hard through point for a boundary.

16.10 IST: Santner to ABD, FOUR! The Proteas makes room for himself and drives it through covers for a boundary.

16.01 IST: Santner to Padikkal, OUT! Padikkal takes the aerial route this time but misses the middle of the bat as Faf and Gaikwad shares great partnership at rope to send him back to pavilion.

15.59 IST: Curran to Padikkal, FOUR! On the pads and the young Dev uses the wristy flick to send it for a boundary.

15.54 IST: Santner to Padikkal, FOUR! Tad full from the bowler and Dev sweeps it fine for a boundary.

15.50 IST: Curran to Finch, OUT! Short ball and Finch was in no control of that shot as he gets a top edge onto it and Gaikwad takes an easy catch.

15.43 IST: Chahar to Padikkal, SIX! Back of a length delivery and enough room for the southpaw to slash it over point for a maximum.

15.40 IST: Monu to Finch, FOUR! It was down the leg side and Finch just flicks it fine to collect another boundary.

15.36 IST: Chahar to Finch, FOUR! Inswinger slightly on the pads and Finch flicks it for another boundary.

15.34 IST: Chahar to Finch, FOUR! The Aussie launches it over mid-off in the gap for a boundary.

* Deepak Chahar to start the proceedings with the new ball.

* Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal to open the innings for RCB in the green jersey

15.05 IST: Playing XIs of both teams are out

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

15.00 IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli wins toss and elects to bat first against Chennai Super Kings

14:50 IST: Final preparations in the RCB camp as they take on MS Dhoni's men...

14:40 IST: As we await the toss, read how a combination of such scenarios may still see CSK proceeding to the playoffs - One last chance for MS Dhoni's men as Chennai Super Kings stand on brink elimination

14:30 IST: The Royal Challengers Bangalore will don the Green and Gold jersey in their match against CSK today, as they continue to promote the 'Go Green' intiative which is aimed at environmental conservation.

14:10 IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2020 Match RCB vs CSK. The Super Kings play to save their pride, while RCB aim to go top of the table with a win.

Brief Preview: Enduring a harrowing season with eight losses to their names in 11 games, Chennai Super Kings will look to bring some semblance in their performance when they take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 in Dubai on Sunday. It’s not like CSK are mathematically out of the tournament. With six points to their name, the bottom-placed side needs to win all their remaining games with handsome margin while hoping other four teams ahead of them, don’t go past 12 points while having a lower net run rate than the yellow-clad outfit for the play-off berths. [FULL PREVIEW]

