RCB vs CSK Live Score Today Match IPL 2021: Kohli's RCB take on Dhoni's CSK; Follow Live Updates from Sharjah

IPL 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Live Score and Updates from Sharjah

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 where Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

While RCB incurred a crushing nine-wicket defeat against KKR, CSK started off their UAE leg campaign with a comprehensive 20-run victory over defending champions MI. RCB are currently third in the points table with 10 points in eight games. CSK, with 12 points from eight matches, are second at the moment, with a chance to clinch the top spot.

IPL 2021 RCB vs CSK Preview: Star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would look to shrug off the crushing defeat in the previous outing and get their mojo back when they take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's resilient Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) match on Friday. While RCB will look to start afresh, CSK got a confidence-boosting 20-run win against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday night.

It is imperative for RCB to improve upon their batting as they seek to keep their place in the top half of the points table. It will be important that the openers -- Devdutt Padikkal (217 runs) and skipper Virat Kohli (203 runs) -- provide a solid start. But the opening duo would also need support from the middle-order, which crumbled against Kolkata Knight Riders. [FULL PREVIEW]