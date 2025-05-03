RCB vs CSK IPL 2025, Bengaluru weather report: Will rain wash out clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium? RCB vs CSK IPL 2025, Bengaluru weather report: The weather in Bengaluru has been rainy in the last few days. The training sessions of both RCB and CSK were interrupted on the eve of the match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Check the weather report for the RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 clash.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to host Chennai Super Kings in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3. RCB have been in dominant form in the tournament and are eyeing an entry into the playoffs and a possible top-two finish too.

While RCB have been going strong with seven wins in 10 matches, CSK are officially out of the race to the playoffs, with only two wins in their 10 matches. This clash is a dead rubber for the five-time champions and they will look to field players and give them game time as the league stage nears an end. However, this is a crucial one for the Bengaluru-based franchise as it can help them consolidate their place in the top two for a potential match in the Qualifier 1.

However, the weather is likely to play a key role and is set to interrupt the fixture at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

What is the weather report for RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match 52?

The weather in Bengaluru has been rainy for some days now. It has been showering in the city over the last two days and even the pre-match training session on the eve of the clash was interrupted by rain.

The same trend is likely to continue on Saturday, the match day, as well. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "Rain or thundershowers would occur towards afternoon or evening" on May 3. The highest temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees, while the mercury is likely to hit the lowest at 21 degrees.

As per Accuweather, there are 55% chances of precipitation at 2 PM and 49% at 3 PM before they go down to 15%, 15% and 19% over the next three hours. The rain chances go up again to 51% at 7 PM, the toss time, before hovering at 55% (8 PM), 49% (9 PM), 34% (10 PM) and 34% (11 PM).

If the rain stays away, RCB would hope to do an unprecedented double over CSK. They have never defeated the Super Kings twice in the league stage ever before and this game presents them with a chance to do that.