RCB vs CSK: Tim David makes RCB debut - First Singapore international to play in IPL

Image Source : TWITTER/RCBTWEETS Tim David makes RCB debut - First Singapore international to play in the IPL

Tim David on Friday became the first player from Singapore national team to make an Indian Premier League debut as Royal Challengers Bangalore were put in to bat by Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah.

The 25-year-old hard-hitting batsman, who has plied his trade in domestic cricket for Australian, English and Pakistani teams. He has played 14 T20 Internationals so far with 558 runs under his belt at a strike rate of over 158.

Overall, David has played 49 T20 games, factoring in his appearances in the BBL and PSL with a tally of 1171 runs at a strike rate of 155 plus.

In the BBL, the right-hander has played for Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers while he had recently scored two List A hundreds in the Royal London Cup for Surrey, including a career-best 140 against Warwickshire.

While David by birth became a Singapore passport holder, the family migrated back to Australia and he grew up in Perth.

Before David, Netherlands' Ryan ten Doeschate and Dirk Nannes (who also played for Australia) were the players from an associate nation to play in the IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Debdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Wanindur Hasaranga, Navdeep Saini, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood