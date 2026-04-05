RCB vs CSK: Head-to-head record ahead of IPL 2026 clash in Bengaluru

Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings are all set to take on each other in game 11 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides will lock horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 5, and the two sides will aim to register a victory.

It is worth noting that while this will be the third game of the season for Chennai, it will only be the second for Bengaluru. As for their performances, in their first two matches, Chennai Super Kings have succumbed to a loss in both games and currently occupy last place in the IPL standings.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who have played just one game so far, got off to a brilliant start and won their first game of the season. They occupy fifth place in the standings and will hope to move further up with another victory in their upcoming clash.

RCB vs CSK, Head-to-Head record

It is worth noting that over the years, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings have locked horns across 36 matches in the IPL. Chennai leads the H2H and has won the tie 22 times, whereas RCB has emerged victorious 13 times, while 1 clash has produced no result.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, M.S. Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulkes

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