RCB vs CSK head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 52 With Royal Challengers Bengaluru all set to take on Chennai Super Kings in game 52 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the head-to-head between both teams ahead of the upcoming clash.

Game 52 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Chennai Super Kings. Both sides will lock horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 2. The two sides will be hoping to put in a good performance in the upcoming match.

It is worth noting that Chennai Super Kings have already been eliminated from the competition. The five-time champions were the first team to be knocked out from the race for the playoffs. The team currently occupies last place in the standings, and they will hope for an improved showing in the upcoming game.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a terrific season so far. In the 10 matches that the side has played in the tournament so far, RCB have won seven and lost just thrice. They will aim to maintain their winning run and register a win against CSK, who have been struggling in the competition.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings have taken on each other in the IPL 33 times. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the tie 11 times, whereas Chennai Super Kings have won the clash 22 times.

RCB IPL 2025 squad: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungisani Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal.

CSK IPL 2025 squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, M.S. Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Rachin Ravindra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana.