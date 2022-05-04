IPL 2022: Fans can't keep calm as Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI CSK takes on RCB in their second game of IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings are set for their second face-off in the 49th match of IPL at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. When it comes to fan-following both the teams are considered among the most favourites teams in the tournament.

Ahead of their game, a battle has already started among the fans on Twitter.

Here are some of the tweets that prove that when it's RCB vs CSK, fans are unlikely to keep calm.

CSK has won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, KM Asif