RCB up for sale: Adar Poonawalla 'frontrunner' to buy IPL team? What we know so far United Spirits Limited has put the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), up for sale, and Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, has emerged as the frontrunner to buy. They are planning to buy entire USL stake of the franchise.

New Delhi:

United Spirits Limited, the company that owns the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has put the Indian Premier League (IPL) up for sale. For the unversed, USL is a subsidiary of Diageo, a British multinational alcoholic beverage company whose headquarters is in London and Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, has emerged as the 'frontrunner' to buy USL's entire stake in the franchise.

USL, according to a report in CNBC TV18, is seeking a valuation of a whopping $2 billion (approximately around Rs 17,762 crore). Global investment bank Citi has been appointed as the transaction advisor for the same. It was also rumoured earlier this year in June that Diageo was open to a sale of RCB but they had categorically denied the speculations then.

The report further stated that the buyers are keen on acquiring the entire stake and not a part of the franchise. Interestingly, the Diageo spokesperson refused to comment on market speculation while speaking to CNBC TV18.

Lalit Modi sparks more speculation with his tweet

Meanwhile, IPL's first-ever commissioner, Lalit Modi, added more fuel to the speculation with his tweet on X which read, "There have been a lot of rumours about the sale of an IPL franchise, specifically @RCBTweets. Well in the past, they have been denied. But it seems the owners have finally decided to take it off their balance sheet and sell it. I am sure having won the IPL last season and with its strong base of fans and great management, it could be the only team available as a whole.

"One of the big global funds or sovereign funds would desperately like to have them as part of their India strategy. This will definitely set a new record valuation and become the floor price for all IPL teams. I am sure Citi will do a great job auctioning the team."

The move to sell RCB comes close on the heels of Gujarat Titans' majority stake being sold. Torrent Group, through its holding arm, Torrent Investments Pvt. Ltd, recently signed an agreement to acquire a 67% majority stake in the GT from Irelia Company Pte Ltd, an entity fully owned by CVC Capital.

Also Read