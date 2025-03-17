RCB Unbox 2025 event live streaming: When and where to watch online in India? RCB will hold their annual Unbox event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, March 17 with a star-studded line-up of musicians and bands, local and global, who will be performing apart from the players practising and getting indulged in various fun activities.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are just getting started to build towards the tournament opener against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, March 22. With the Champions Trophy and the WPL done, the spotlight is solely on the IPL and most of the players have arrived for each of the 10 teams, barring injury concerns or late arrivals. RCB have packed in what promises to be yet another star-studded Unbox event ahead of a new season.

RCB have already unveiled their captain and the jersey for the 2025 edition. However, the franchise has planned a few fun activities involving the players this time around. The players will fo through paces in front of a large crowd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, play a six-hitting challenge and will be interacting with many of them. Similarly, in terms of performances, a couple of local Kannada star musicians Sanjith Hegde and Aishwarya Rangarajan and rapper All Ok will be there while Malayali and global sensation Hanumankind will be at the venue to perform as well among several others.

When and where to watch the RCB Unbox 2025 event live on OTT?

The RCB Unbox event ahead of the 2025 edition of the IPL is set to kick off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, March 17 at 3:30 PM IST. The event will be streamed live on the RCB app and the website but it is behind a paywall and the viewers will have to pay Rs 99/- to be able to watch it. RCB will stream parts of the event on their YouTube channel as well, however, for the full event, the viewers will have to go to the RCB website and pay the nominal fee.

Performances lined up for RCB Unbox 2025

DJ Timmy Trumpet, Sanjith Hegde, Aishwarya Rangarajan, Hanumankind, All Ok, DJ Chetan, MJ Rakesh, Savaari Band, Best Kept Secret

Players who will attend RCB Unbox 2025

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thusara, Lungi Ngidi, Jitesh Sharma, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dhar, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal