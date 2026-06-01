RCB to not hold victory parade after defending IPL title? Franchise sends message to fans

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru sent a clear message to the fans after their second-straight Indian Premier League title win at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB defeated GT by five wickets after chasing down a middling 155 on a historic Sunday night.

Bengaluru were the team to beat this season after having topped the group stage and being the trendsetters of the tournament. They mowed down GT in Qualifier 1 after setting up a huge 254/5 and backed that up with another stellar performance in the final, which was well led by their bowlers.

Emotions erupted, tears flowed, and celebration hit the roof after Bengaluru's yet another title win. The players and the support staff celebrated with the trophy and thanked the fans for their everlasting support.

RCB ask fans to celebrate from home

Meanwhile, the franchise also extended a careful message to the fans for the celebrations, asking them to celebrate the victory from the comfort of their homes, which hints the franchise is not looking to hold a victory parade, as it wanted to do last year when 11 people lost their lives in the celebration during a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium one day after RCB won the IPL 2025.

"What a night. What a feeling. To every member of the RCB nation, congratulations. This is YOUR win. As the celebrations begin, let’s be responsible. The best way to celebrate is with your loved ones. Relive the memories and enjoy this special moment from the comfort of home. We’ll see you in the stadium next year, 12th Man Army. Until then, spread the joy and keep supporting us," RCB wrote in a social media post right after the team's win.

RCB's victory turns chaotic in Andhra

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, the neighbouring state of Karnataka, the celebration turned violent and chaotic, which led to incidents of vandalism and public disorder. Soon after the match concluded, hundreds of enthusiastic fans gathered on the streets carrying flags and banners to celebrate the team’s win. However, the celebrations escalated when a section of the crowd blocked traffic near the Raju Vihar Centre, causing significant disruption and panic among commuters.

The situation worsened when some individuals stopped a private bus parked along the roadside, pelted stones at it, and shattered its windows, causing substantial damage. Passengers inside the bus were left frightened amid the sudden outbreak of violence.

ALSO READ | Short circuit in GT's team bus after IPL 2026 loss! Players evacuated after major scare