RCB suffer embarrassing loss in their first WPL game, fans flood social media with hilarious posts

Follow us on Image Source : RCB/TWITTER Team RCB

Years passed, and tournaments changed but the love and loyalty of the Royal Challengers fans have remained static. In their opening match of the Women's Premier League RCB lost the match against Delhi Capitals by 60 runs at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. Ardent fans of the franchise who support the men's team in the Indian Premier League as well have shared heartfelt posts on the team's loss.

Interestingly in their first match of the IPL, back in 2008, the men's RCB team also suffered a loss. Moreover, they lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders who posted a target of more than 200 runs. In the match, the RCB team was bundled out for just 82 runs.

Fast forward to the inaugural edition of WPL, when RCB supporters had a lot of hopes for the franchise, the team suffered a loss in their first game. While RCB is yet to win the title of the league, fans have flooded their social media handles with sarcastic and emotional posts.

In the match, Meg Lanning's Capitals thrashed Smriti Mandhana's Challengers as they registered a 60-run victory over them. The DC side had a near-perfect outing as they outplayed RCB with both bat and the ball in a high-scoring affair at the Brabourne Stadium.

Being forced to bat first, the Capitals had everything going for them. Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning notched a stand of 162 runs before Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp took over to help the team go past 220. In the chase, RCB were jolted with regular blows as Tara Norris and Alice Capsey starred. The Challengers finished at 163/8 and faced a 60-run loss.

Latest Cricket News