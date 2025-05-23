RCB stumble against SRH in IPL 2025, top 2 spot in trouble Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 42 runs at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The loss has complicated their chances to finish in the top 2, which would have allowed them an additional opportunity to play the final.

Lucknow:

Sunrisers Hyderabad handed Royal Challengers Bengaluru a crunch defeat at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in the ongoing IPL 2025. Batting first, the Pat Cummins-led side had a stunning outing, with Ishan Kishan stealing the show. The keeper-batter played an unbeaten knock of 98 runs off 48 balls as Hyderabad posted 231 runs on the board in the first innings. In the second, RCB had a cracking start as Phil Salt and Virat Kohli looked sensational in the middle. However, after their dismissals, things got complicated as the hosts succumbed under pressure.

Hyderabad were fully focused on playing an attacking brand of cricket against RCB. Abhishek Sharma played a stellar knock of 34 runs off 17 balls and Kishan only kept up with the momentum. Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma made 24 and 26 runs, respectively. The lower middle order contributed in brief as Hyderabad posted a healthy total on the board.

However, RCB didn’t panic as Salt and Kohli gave them the perfect start in the middle. The opening duo smacked boundaries right from the start, scoring 43 and 62, respectively. However, none of the middle order batters could capitalise on the start as wickets fell like a house of cards. Hyderabad were put under pressure for a while, but towards the end, they pulled back miraculously. Cummins and Ehsan Malinga were phenomenal, to say the least, picking up three and two wickets each, respectively.

RCB eventually suffered a 42 run defeat and it put them in a tight spot ahead of the business end of the tournament. With a win, they could have moved to the top of the table but now, with a defeat, their chance of finishing in the top two looks complicated. It now allows Punjab Kings a good opportunity to finish in the top 2 and earn an additional opportunity to qualify for the final.