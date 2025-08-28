RCB star scores century on Day 1 of Duleep Trophy, Central Zone in command against North East Zone Central Zone captain Rajat Patidar scored a century on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy 2025. He stitched a 343-run partnership with Danish Malewar as Central Zone is in total control against North East Zone. On the other hand, East Zone is in commanding position vs North Zone.

Bengaluru:

On Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy quarter-final, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar scored a sensational century at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground B in Bengaluru. The 32-year-old was part of the scheme of things in the last Test international home season, but wasn’t considered for the England and Australia tour. With the hope of reestablishing his authority, the ongoing Duleep Trophy holds the key for Patidar.

The Indore-born played a blistering knock in the middle, scoring 125 runs in 96 balls. He got into the business from the very beginning and put pressure on the North East Zone. It also allowed Danish Malewar to play his natural brand of cricket. He took some time to settle down and went on to score a century. He is marching forward for a double ton, which is very much possible, as the Rongsen Jonathan-led side failed to put him under any sort of pressure.

Keeper-batter Aryan Jurel batted well too, as he made 60 before being retired hurt. The Central Zone have already scored over 350 runs and may add another 100 to end the day.

Badoni, Manishi star in other quarter-final

In the other quarter-final between North Zone and East Zone, Ayush Badoni scored a half-century. He made 63 runs off 60 balls before Mukhtar Hussain sent him back to the pavilion. Apart from that, the North Zone struggled with the bat. Manishi clinched three wickets for East Zone, and that was the highlight of the day.

The focus was also on Mohammed Shami, who wasn’t considered fit for the England tour. The Bengal pacer managed to bowl in good lines and managed to pick up the wicket of Sahil Lotra. However, there’s a lot of room for improvement. Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar went wicketless, while East Zone dropped Abhimanyu Easwaran from the playing XI.