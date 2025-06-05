RCB's IPL 2025 winner Jitesh Sharma set to feature in Vidarbha Pro T20 League, to lead NECO Master Blaster With the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League concluded, several state T20 leagues have started. Vidarbha Pro T20 League is set to get underway and Jitesh Sharma, who won the IPL 2025 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, is the star attraction of the tournament.

New Delhi:

With IPL 2025 concluded, the Vidarbha Pro T20 League is all set to be played from June 5 to 15. As many as six teams will fight it out for the glory across 18 matches that will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Jitesh Sharma who won the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), is the star attraction of the competition. He is set to lead the NECO Master Blaster in the tournament.

Jitesh is coming off a brilliant IPL season for RCB as he smashed 261 runs in 11 innings at a brilliant strike rate of 176.35 and an average of 37.28 with a half-century to his name. He also smacked 24 fours and 17 sixes during the season. He was a crucial member of the RCB squad that lifted the trophy for the first time in 18 years.

The wicketkeeper-batter will be keen on continuing in the same vein and leading his team to the title. He will be in action for the first time in the competition on June 6 (Friday) against the Bharat Rangers with the match set to commence at 2:45 PM IST. In the opening game of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League, Pagariya Strikers will lock horns against Nagpur Titans.

Key Vidarbha players - Karun Nair and Harsh Dubey - are set to miss the league as both of them will be in England during the tournament. While Karun Nair has been picked in India's Test squad for the upcoming five-match series against England, Dubey is with the India A team currently and will feature in the second four-day match, starting from June 6 (Friday).

NECO Master Blaster squad

Jitesh Sharma, R Sanjay, Aryan Meshram, Adyan Daga, Adyan Routham, Akash Komde, Vedant Dighade, Gaurav Dhoble, Ankush Tammiwar, Aditya Khilote, Arya Durugkar, Pratham Maheshwari, Prafulla Hinge, Ananmay Jaiswal, Sarthak Dhabadgaokar, Sanmesh Deshmukh