RCB's Glenn Maxwell in major doubt for opening clash against Mumbai Indians

In what can only be thought of as a major blow to RCB, Glenn Maxwell is in major doubt for the team's opening game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, April 2.

The big-hitting all-rounder is still recovering from a leg injury he sustained in a freak accident in November and according to Australia national selector George Bailey, he is having a more demanding experience recovering from the injury than he originally expected.

Recently, RCB put out a video where Maxwell, said, "The leg's okay. It's going to be a number of months before I'm 100 per cent." The 34-year-old added that he is hopeful of doing the job for RCB following his recovery from the injury. "Hopefully it's (leg) good enough to get through the tournament and still do the job."

"Finally getting back after a couple of years (of playing inside bio-bubbles). It's pretty exciting and I'm pretty pumped to play in front of our home fans," added Maxwell, one of the three players retained by RCB ahead of IPL 2022.

Last year, Maxwell smashed 301 runs and scalped six wickets in 13 games that he played.

Hazlewood too, is recovering, but is hopeful of playing a part in the later stages of the T20 tournament. The 32-year-old is currently recovering from an Achilles problem which kept him out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India. Hazlewood will consult Cricket Australia's medical staff before deciding on his participation in the IPL.

