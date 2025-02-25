RCB's Ellyse Perry becomes leading run-getter in WPL history, leaves behind compatriot Meg Lanning RCB all-rounder Ellyse Perry continued her tremendous form in the ongoing edition of the WPL as she smashed an unbeaten 90 against the UP Warriorz. However, her heroic knock went in vain with the UP Warriorz winning the one-over eliminator.

Ellyse Perry seems to be running away with the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 as she became the leading run-getter in the tournament's history but it is her team, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) constantly pulling her efforts down. Perry smashed an unbeaten 90 and despite recovering from a hip injury, she returned to bowling as well while taking a wicket. However, it was the UP Warriorz who prevailed in a thrilling clash in the Super Over at RCB's home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, February 24.

Perry smoked an unbeaten 90 off just 56 balls with three sixes and nine fours with Danni Wyatt-Hodge keeping her company for the large part of the innings. It was a mini-collapse in the latter half of the innings that hurt RCB even though 180 felt like a good score to defend which the UP Warriorz did successfully the other against the Delhi Capitals, but it wasn't to be for the home team.

Perry now has more runs than anyone in the short history of the WPL with 835 runs to her name at a mind-boggling average of 64.23 while striking at 133 in just 21 matches. Perry leapfrogged her former Australian captain and Delhi Capitals' skipper Meg Lanning, who has 782 runs to her name in the tournament.

Most runs in WPL history

835 - Ellyse Perry (RCB), in 21 innings

782 - Meg Lanning (DC), in 22 innings

683 - Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI), in 22 innings

654 - Shafali Verma (DC), in 22 innings

645 - Harmanpreet Kaur (MI), in 19 innings

In the ongoing edition, Perry is heads and shoulders above anyone scoring 235 runs in four innings averaging 117.50 at a strike rate of 160.96. Perry wasn't available to bowl at the start of the tournament but even without her second skill, she is doing more than what it is required of her just with the bat. Skipper Smriti Mandhana's form, apart from that one game is becoming a concern for RCB as the defending champions have now lost two games in a row and need to stitch a few wins in a row to be able to challenge for the top three spots.