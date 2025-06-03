RCB rise from their ruins; lift maiden IPL title beating PBKS as prophecy meets destiny Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by 6 runs to win their maiden IPL title. Defending 191 runs, Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced a brilliant performance to win the trophy.

Ahmedabad :

‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’, over the years, RCB fans have sung the chant not only during matchdays but every possible venue - be it in a football stadium, movie theatre or in any sporting event for that matter. All they ever wanted was to see the franchise lift an IPL title. The prophecy finally met destiny after 18 years as RCB clinched their maiden IPL trophy, beating Punjab Kings in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

RCB have played three finals before the IPL 2025 edition, and in all those games, they have come close but failed to get over the line. In Ahmedabad, the script looked to be the same, but the Rajat Patidar-led side modified it and produced a classic comeback story. Batting first, things seemed to be under control with 55 runs in the powerplay, but things changed drastically.

Star batter Virat Kohli, who had a phenomenal season with the bat, scored only 43 runs off 35 balls and that invited immense criticism. However, Jitesh Sharma managed to release the pressure with a flamboyant knock of 24 runs off 10 balls. Romario Shepherd played a cameo of 17 runs as RCB posted 190 runs in the first innings. At one point, 210 looked gettable but, RCB failed to capitalise as Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets in the final over.

When it came to the chase, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh had a poor start. They got the runs that were required in the powerplay, but once RCB introduced the spinners, PBKS struggled and eventually suffered. None of their batters showed character, something that Jitesh and Shepherd managed to. RCB bowlers were always under the scanner and have been blamed several times over the years but it was them who rose to the occasion in 2025 and won them the title.

Fans will talk about Kohli and his maiden IPL title but when the dust is settled, the streets will remember Hazlewood’s IPL 2025 campaign, Krunal Pandya’s brilliance in the final and Bhuvneshwar’s clutch. The trio eventually brought the trophy to Bengaluru - finally