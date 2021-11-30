RCB Retention List IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj retained; Remaining purse INR 57 Cr

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB Retained Players LIST) have chosen to stick with Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj. Now RCB are left with 57 cr for IPl 2022 mega auction. Surprisingly, the RCB team management have not picked Yuzvendra Chahal and the purple cap holder of last season Harshal Patel.

The first precursor to IPL 2022 has been ticked and the eight franchises have announced their list of retained players. The teams notified their list of retained players during the IPL 2022 Retention List that happened on Tuesday, November 30 in India. Of a total of allotted 90 crore purse to each franchisee, each team retained their decided players in accordance with the retention rule framework.

RCB's retained players' list:

Virat Kohli - INR 15cr

Glenn Maxwell - INR 11 cr

Mohammed Siraj - INR 7 cr

Reputed Players RCB Released: Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB's remaining purse for IPL 2022 Auction: INR 62 cr

IPL 2022 Retention rules:

Each team is permitted to retain a maximum of four players.

No RTM (right to match) cards are available to franchises this time.

Each existing team can retain a maximum of three Indian players, two overseas players, and two uncapped players.

Each team has a salary cap of INR 90 crore. The following is the player-wise slab based on the number of retentions made:

If four players: Player 1 – INR 16 Cr, Player 2 – INR 12 Cr, Player 3 – INR 8 Cr, Player 4 - INR 6Cr

If three players: INR 15 Cr, INR 11 Cr, INR 7 Cr

If two players: INR 14 Cr, INR 10 Cr

If one player: INR 14 Cr

Uncapped Player Retention- 4 Cr

Noteworthy points for the two new IPL teams (Ahmedabad and Lucknow)

After the existing franchises have retained their players, the two new teams will be able to pick three players ahead of the main auction.

The two new teams are to be able to pick a maximum of two Indian players and one overseas player.