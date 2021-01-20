RCB release Aaron Finch, Chris Morris ahead of IPL 2021, retain 12 players

Image Source : BCCI Chris Morris

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday released announced their retention list for the impending IPL 2021 season. RCB have retained 12 players while releasing nine players which includes Aaron Finch and Chris Morris.

IPL Retention Announcement 🔊 Here’s the news you’ve been waiting for, 12th Man Army. We have retained 12 stars from our 2020 squad. 🌟🤩#PlayBold #IPL2021 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/YkzSV3EUjU — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 20, 2021

Here is how their squad looks like at the moment:

Bold Diaries: Mike Hesson explains RCB’s Retention Strategy



Our Director of Cricket Operations, @CoachHesson gives us an insight into the thinking behind the retention and release of players. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/GbcY5oCyiW — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 20, 2021

Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers

Yuzvendra Chahal

Devdutt Padikkal

Washington Sundar

Mohammed Siraj

Navdeep Saini

Adam Zampa

Shahbaz Ahmed

Josh Philippe

Kane Richardson

Pavan Deshpande

List of released players:

Moeen Ali

Shivam Dube

Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Aaron Finch

Chris Morris

Pawan Negi

Parthiv Patel (retired)

Dale Steyn (unavailable)

Isuru Udana

Umesh Yadav