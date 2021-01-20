Wednesday, January 20, 2021
     
RCB release Aaron Finch, Chris Morris ahead of IPL 2021, retain 12 players

RCB have retained 12 players while releasing nine players which includes Aaron Finch and Chris Morris. 

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 20, 2021 18:09 IST
Chris Morris
Image Source : BCCI

Chris Morris

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday released announced their retention list for the impending IPL 2021 season. RCB have retained 12 players while releasing nine players which includes Aaron Finch and Chris Morris. 

 Here is how their squad looks like at the moment:

Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers
Yuzvendra Chahal
Devdutt Padikkal
Washington Sundar
Mohammed Siraj
Navdeep Saini
Adam Zampa
Shahbaz Ahmed
Josh Philippe
Kane Richardson
Pavan Deshpande

List of released players:

Moeen Ali
Shivam Dube
Gurkeerat Singh Mann
Aaron Finch
Chris Morris
Pawan Negi
Parthiv Patel (retired)
Dale Steyn (unavailable)
Isuru Udana
Umesh Yadav

