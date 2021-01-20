RCB release Aaron Finch, Chris Morris ahead of IPL 2021, retain 12 players

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday released announced their retention list for the impending IPL 2021 season. RCB have retained 12 players while releasing nine players which includes Aaron Finch and Chris Morris.
IPL Retention Announcement 🔊 Here’s the news you’ve been waiting for, 12th Man Army. We have retained 12 stars from our 2020 squad. 🌟🤩#PlayBold #IPL2021 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/YkzSV3EUjU— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 20, 2021
Here is how their squad looks like at the moment:
Bold Diaries: Mike Hesson explains RCB’s Retention Strategy
Our Director of Cricket Operations, @CoachHesson gives us an insight into the thinking behind the retention and release of players. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/GbcY5oCyiW— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 20, 2021
AB de Villiers
Yuzvendra Chahal
Devdutt Padikkal
Washington Sundar
Mohammed Siraj
Navdeep Saini
Adam Zampa
Shahbaz Ahmed
Josh Philippe
Kane Richardson
Pavan Deshpande
List of released players:
Moeen Ali
Shivam Dube
Gurkeerat Singh Mann
Aaron Finch
Chris Morris
Pawan Negi
Parthiv Patel (retired)
Dale Steyn (unavailable)
Isuru Udana
Umesh Yadav