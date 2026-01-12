RCB register their biggest victory in WPL history following Grace Harris masterclass vs UP Warriorz Grace Harris’ 85 off 40 balls powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a nine-wicket win over UP Warriorz in WPL 2026, with Smriti Mandhana unbeaten 47. UP struggled with bat and ball, leaving them winless after two matches.

Navi Mumbai:

Grace Harris delivered a commanding performance to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a dominant nine-wicket victory over UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League 2026. Her 85 off 40 balls propelled RCB past a target of 144 with 47 balls to spare, marking the team’s largest margin of victory in the tournament so far. Smriti Mandhana supported the effort with an unbeaten 47, ensuring a smooth finish for the chasing side.

RCB’s innings started aggressively, with Mandhana playing the stabilising role while Harris seized control. The turning point came during the final over of the powerplay, when Harris attacked Deandre Dottin, hitting a boundary followed by a no-ball free hit, then adding another boundary and two sixes. She reached her fifty in just 22 balls, effectively putting the game out of reach. Even when Meg Lanning brought Sophie Ecclestone into the attack, Harris continued her assault before eventually falling for 85, leaving the target almost negligible.

Earlier, UP struggled to build momentum after being sent in to bat. Meg Lanning opened alongside Harleen Deol, but early breakthroughs by Lauren Bell and Radha Yadav put the team under pressure. The situation worsened when Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, and Shweta Sehrawat were dismissed in rapid succession, reducing UP to 50 for five in just 8.2 overs. Deepti Sharma and Deandre Dottin attempted a recovery, contributing 45 and 40 respectively, but the total of 143 fell short against Bengaluru’s firepower.

The struggling UP seem lost in batting

UP Warriorz’s slow start in the tournament has raised questions about team cohesion and identity. Despite retaining a core group and naming Meg Lanning captain, the side has struggled to find consistency at the top.

Now, with two defeats from two matches, UP Warriorz face a crucial task of redefining their approach and establishing clarity in strategy as the season continues. Meanwhile, RCB have built early momentum, signalling a strong campaign ahead.