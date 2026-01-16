RCB propose INR 4.5 crore plan for crowd control at Chinnaswamy, plan to set AI-based cameras for tracking RCB have proposed installing 300–350 AI-powered cameras at Chinnaswamy Stadium to boost crowd safety ahead of IPL 2026. The INR 4.5 crore project follows last year’s fatal stampede, with KSCA yet to decide amid venue uncertainty.

Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have taken a major step toward strengthening matchday security by submitting a formal proposal to upgrade surveillance infrastructure at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the IPL 2026 season. The defending champions have suggested the deployment of 300 to 350 AI-powered cameras as part of a comprehensive plan to enhance crowd regulation and spectator safety.

The proposal, addressed to the Karnataka State Cricket Association, outlines the use of intelligent monitoring systems capable of tracking spectator movement throughout the venue. According to the franchise, the technology would help manage queues, oversee entry and exit points, and identify unauthorised access in real time, particularly during high-attendance fixtures and marquee events.

This initiative comes at a sensitive moment for the Bengaluru venue. Chinnaswamy Stadium has faced heightened scrutiny since a stampede during celebrations of RCB’s maiden IPL title on June 4 last year resulted in 11 fatalities. The incident sparked widespread criticism over crowd management protocols and subsequently led to the stadium being excluded from the host list of the recently concluded Women’s World Cup.

RCB’s proposed system is designed to go beyond conventional CCTV coverage. By integrating real-time video analytics, the platform would be able to detect incidents such as violence, intrusion, or abnormal crowd behaviour, allowing authorities to respond swiftly before situations escalate. Law enforcement agencies would receive actionable alerts to aid rapid intervention and better on-ground coordination.

"The advanced surveillance solution will empower the KSCA and police authorities to efficiently manage crowd movement, ensure disciplined queueing and significantly enhance overall fan safety,” the franchise said in an official statement.

RCB ready to bear full cost

The financial responsibility for the project would rest entirely with RCB. The one-time cost is estimated at approximately ₹4.5 crore. For implementation, the franchise has partnered with Staqu, a technology company with prior experience working alongside multiple state police forces in India. Staqu’s systems incorporate facial recognition and intelligent monitoring of crowds, perimeters, vehicles and objects, and are widely used in public safety operations.

The timing of the proposal is notable, as uncertainty surrounds Chinnaswamy’s status as RCB’s long-term home venue. Reports indicate that the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune is in discussions with RCB about hosting their home matches in IPL 2026, following recent visits by RCB and Rajasthan Royals officials to assess the facility.

A final decision from the KSCA on the surveillance proposal is still pending, as discussions continue regarding the stadium’s preparedness for future seasons.