RCB predicted playing XI for IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 vs PBKS; Will Josh Hazlewood play? Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing IPL 2025. The winner of the match will move to the final, while the losing team will have another opportunity to qualify for the summit clash. They will face the winner of GT vs MI.

Chandigarh:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets to confirm their berth in Qualifier 1, which will be played on May 29. The Rajat Patidar-led side will be playing against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Ahead of that, there are a couple of concerns that the team management needs to address.

Captain Patidar played as an Impact Sub in the past two matches. His fitness needs to be sorted as his leadership will be vital for Bengaluru in Qualifier 1. Under Jitesh Sharma, there was room for improvement as the idea of bowling Romario Shepherd in the final over against LSG didn’t go well. Patidar, as a captain, has done a commendable job and it is one of the reasons why RCB have made it to the Qualifier 1.

The other big question is the fitness of Josh Hazlewood. The Australia quick clinched 18 wickets in 10 matches and is currently the fourth-leading wicket-taker of the tournament. He has been out of action for a few weeks but the RCB management is hopeful that Hazlewood will return to action in the forthcoming game against Punjab.

In his absence, Nuwan Thushara played in the previous match against LSG, but it is very likely that Hazlewood will return to the playing XI. In case the team decides to play both foreign pacers, Liam Livingstone could be dropped for Swastik Chakara. However, it is unlikely that RCB will drop a recognised finisher and hand Chakara his maiden match. Meanwhile, if both Hazlewood and Thushara play, Yash Dayal could be axed.

Among batters, Virat Kohli has been in fine form and will be extremely crucial for the team in the business end of the tournament. The likes of Phil Salt, Patidar and Jitesh have done well to but more consistency is required.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Probable Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma