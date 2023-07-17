Monday, July 17, 2023
     
  'RCB lost by 1 run in a league they are not playing': Netizens troll Bangalore after LAKR's debacle in MLC

Los Angeles Knight Riders were bowled out for 50 in the first edition of Major League Cricket. The fans remembered RCB's fall in IPL 2017.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: July 17, 2023 15:17 IST
RCB team
Image Source : BCCI RCB team

Los Angeles Knight Riders all out for 50 in the Major League Cricket has sent the cricket fans into a deja vu situation. In the ongoing MLC competition, LAKR faced a humiliating loss at the hands of MI New York as they were bowled out for the lowest score in the competition in its short history.

The Major League Cricket is in full flow in its inaugural edition as all six teams are giving their all in the American competition. Seattle Orcas are dominating the points table with 2 wins in their bag in the two outings. But Los Angeles Knight Riders are having a tough start in the competition. It all got worse when they were bowled out cheaply. Chasing New York's 156 at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas on Sunday, a star-studded Knight Riders side were bowled out for 50 inside 14 overs. This has sent the Netizens trolling and remembering Royal Challengers Bangalore's lowest score in IPL history - 49.

Several fans connected the two matches with each other and even mocked RCB for losing a match in a tournament where they are not even competing. Have a look at the trolls.

Here's how LAKR underwent the collapse

LAKR getting bundled out for 50 was a shock for many fans. The team boasted big guns like Martin Guptill, Unmukt Chand, Rilee Rossouw and Andre Russell among others. In their pursuit of MI New York's total, LAKR lost three wickets for just 2 runs. Opener Unmukt Chand held one end but was barely getting anyone else to accompany him. The team kept falling down to eventually collapse at 50. Chand made 26 and the next best score was of Adam Zampa - 6. All five MI bowlers scalped two wickets each.

Notably, RCB were on the embarrassing end when they collapsed to just 49 in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017.

