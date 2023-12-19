RCB list of players for IPL 2024: Full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RCB team.

IPL 2024: The Royal Challengers Bangalore are looking to add their first IPL trophy to their cabinet after coming close several times to win the title. RCB headed into the auction with a purse of INR 23.25 crore in their pocket. Bangalore traded in Cameron Green ahead of the auction at the time when Hardik Pandya was traded to Mumbai Indians.

They needed to fill in the boots of released players like Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Wayne Parnell and Siddharth Kaul. The team was busy looking for the bowlers at the auction table and they managed to get a few like they would've wanted.

RCB got hold of the Caribbean bowler Alzarri Joseph for INR 11.5 crore and then they spent INR 5 crore on Yash Dayal, who played for GT last season. They were then busy at the accelerated auction securing the services of England international Tom Curran and Lockie Ferguson for their respective base price of 1.5 crore and 2 crore respectively.

The team also picked Swapnil Singh and Saurav Chauhan for their base price of INR 20 lakh to complete their squad for IPL 2024. The batting heavy squad has also formed a decent bowling attack now and will be aiming to win the trophy with this side. Cameron Green's acquisition in the trade and picking up Ferguson for base price really makes their squad look good. Interestingly, they didn't go for Josh Hazlewood whom they had released after last season.

RCB's full squad for IPL 2024

Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (trade), Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan

