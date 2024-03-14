RCB kick-start their IPL 2024 preparations without former captain Virat Kohli

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE Faf du Plessis has also joined the RCB camp

In the search of their maiden title, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have kick-started their pre-tournament camp ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Most of the players including the skipper Faf du Plessis have joined the team. However, the superstar Virat Kohli is yet to link up with the team with only eight days to go for IPL 2024 to get underway.

Kohli hasn't played any cricket since January 2024 when he played in the T20I series against Afghanistan. But then he missed the recently concluded five-match Test series against England at home due to personal reasons. Three days before the fourth Test, Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma together confirmed that they were blessed with a baby boy 'Akaay' on February 15.

The former India skipper was nowhere to be seen since then and reportedly, is yet to arrive in India. Meanwhile, a BCCI source close to tracking the developments has told to PTI that Kohli will be joining the team in the next days especially before the RCB Unbox event that is set to take place on March 19. "Kohli is expected to join in the next few days," the source said while not revealing much about his presence at the event.

In the meantime, RCB skipper Du Plessis and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph attended the practice session along with the some of the other domestic cricketer with head coach Andy Flower and Director of Cricket Mo Bobat overseeing the preparations. Du Plessis is looking forward to doing well this season and also had words of praise for the RCB head coach. "I think he's an incredible coach. So I feel team is very lucky to have him, kind and big hearted man," he said while speaking on RCB Bold Diaries. In return, Flower said, "New chapter to write in RCB story, we have been given the chance to write and it is a privilege, something to be very excited about."