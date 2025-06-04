RCB issues statement after Bengaluru horror show, KSCA announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to affected families Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and RCB mourned the lives lost in the unfortunate stampede in Bengaluru near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The outpouring of fans in huge numbers in Bengaluru to celebrate RCB's maiden IPL win took a tragic turn.

Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) issued a statement after a horror show in the city as a well-intentioned celebration event turned tragic, resulting in the loss of lives and several people getting injured after a mass gathering took the shape of a stampede on Wednesday, June 4. RCB mourned the lives lost and extended their condolences to the affected families, while the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) announced Rs 5 Lakh ex gratia for the victim's kin "as a gesture of support and solidarity during such challenging times."

"We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us," RCB said in its official statement.

"RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

"Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration," the statement added. The Bengaluru Traffic Advisory had urged RCB to cancel the open-bus parade. It seemed like the advisory was adhered to, but the parade was confirmed in a fresh announcement again for 5 PM. However, that was cancelled again after the information about the deaths and people getting injured broke out.

"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic loss of life and the injuries sustained by individuals during this event. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this incident. We sincerely regret this tragedy and stand in solidarity with the bereaved families during this extremely difficult time," KSCA said in its official statement.

"RCB - KSCA announces 25 lakhs to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We hope this gesture can offer some support and solace in their time of grief."

At least 11 were reported dead, with 33 being injured. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also announced Rs 10 Lakh ex gratia to affected families after the crowd hit the Bengaluru streets and the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in massive numbers to celebrate their team's maiden IPL victory and get a glimpse of their favourite stars and the trophy.

The BCCI secretary, Devajit Saikia, and IPL chairman, Arun Singh Dhumal, in their statements, mentioned that the board didn't have any prior information regarding the event and the former called for better planning and proper security measures to be in place for an event of such magnitude.