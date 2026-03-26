RCB IPL 2026 full schedule: Check defending champions' complete fixtures for upcoming season here

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally announced the schedule for the second phase of the Indian Premier League 2026. The second phase will see matches running from April 13 to May 24, while the venues for the playoffs will be announced later.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will kick the tournament off on March 28 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28 as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opener. The Bengaluru-based venue was granted permission to host the IPL matches after getting clearance from the government.

What is RCB’s full schedule? Check here

After their opener against SRH, RCB will host Chennai Super Kings on April 5 before being on the road for their next two matches. They will face the Rajasthan Royals on April 10 in Guwahati before moving to Mumbai for their clash against the Mumbai Indians on April 12.

They will then head home for their next three games - Lucknow Super Giants (April 15), Delhi Capitals (April 18) and Gujarat Titans (April 24). RCB will head to Delhi to face Delhi Capitals on April 27 before their fixture reverse fixtures against GT and LSG on April 30 and May 7 away from home.

RCB to play two home games in Raipur

RCB have chosen Raipur as their second home this season. The defending champions will be playing two home games in their second home with matches lined up against MI on May 10 and KKR on May 13. RCB will wrap up their league stage with away clashes against PBKS and SRH on May 17 and 22.

Check RCB’s complete group fixtures:

RCB vs SRH on 28th Mar, Bengaluru

RCB vs CSK on 5th April, Bengaluru.

RCB vs RR on 10th April, Guwahati.

RCB vs MI on 12th April, Mumbai.

RCB vs LSG on 15th April, Bengaluru.

RCB vs DC on 18th April, Bengaluru.

RCB vs GT on 24th April, Bengaluru.

RCB vs DC on 27th April, Delhi.

RCB vs GT on 30th April, Ahmedabad.

RCB vs LSG on 7th May, Lucknow.

RCB vs MI on 10th May, Raipur.

RCB vs KKR on 13th May, Raipur.

RCB vs PBKS on 17th May, Dharamshala.

RCB vs SRH on 22nd May, Hyderabad.