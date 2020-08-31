That will be a topic for discussion: RCB head coach on possibility of AB de Villiers wicketkeeping in IPL 2020

Image Source : @RCBTWEETS AB de Villiers

One of the noteworthy aspects of AB de Villiers' first full session with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League was the wicketkeeping drill. Since 2013, the South African batting stalwart hasn't donned the gloves in IPL although he did mark his return in the duty earlier this year in Big Bash League. So will RCB look at the option of picking him ahead of Parthiv Patel for the role in IPL 2020?

Besides Patel, who has been regular with the gloves over the last two seasons, RCB has picked another specialist wicketkeeper in Jos Phillipe. But while the franchise is yet to confirm, had coach Simon Katich said that it is definitely a "topic for discussion".

"We have had a lot of discussions about the make-up of our team. I think it is hard to say anything now, we have three weeks of the camp to get through and see how things turn out physically. Obviously, AB has kept wickets before and that will be a topic for discussion," head coach Simon Katich said during a media interaction last week. "He has a huge role to play for RCB, given his level and performances over the years for us and South Africa. We know he's world-class. He will be revitalised with the break. We'll play it by the ear, let's see what happens."

If De Villiers is picked as the keeper for RCB, it will allow the franchise to squeeze in an extra batsman - probably youngster Devdutt Paddikal in the opener's role which would also imply that Parthiv would lose his spot.

