RCB head coach Andy Flower fined for 'use of an audible obscenity' during RCB vs MI IPL 2026 match

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower has been hit with a 15 per cent fine for breaching the IPL code of conduct during his team's clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on Monday, May 11. Flower was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the code of conduct.

The IPL body confirmed the development through a media release. "Andy Flower, Head Coach, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has been fined 15% of his applicable match fee for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team officials," the body said.

Flower fined for 'use of audible obsenity'

The IPL body added that "Andy was found to have breached article 2.3 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to 'use of an audible obscenity during a match.' The incident occurred in 17.2 over when Andy spoke aggressively with the fourth umpire."

The offence stemmed from his aggressive verbal exchange with the fourth umpire after 17.2 overs of RCB's chase of 167. The incident occurred during the second ball of the 18th over of Allah Ghazanfar. Krunal Pandya was looking set to guide RCB home in the middling chase in Raipur when the cramping all-rounder hit the Afghanistan spinner over wide long-on. Naman Dhir ran to take the catch and parried it to Tilak Varma, who wasn't ready to grab it as the catch went away from him.

The RCB head coach admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction, which was imposed by match referee Amit Sharma.

RCB edge past MI in last-ball thriller

RCB prevailed over MI in a heart-stopping last-over thriller to return to winning ways in the IPL 2026. RCB chased down 167 on the final ball of the chase after Rasikh Salam completed a double to win it for Bengaluru by two wickets. RCB stormed to the top of the points table as MI and Lucknow Super Giants were officially knocked out of the race to the playoffs.

The match went down to the wire with 15 needed from the final over as the inexperienced Raj Bawa rolled his arm over with Romario Shepherd and Rasikh in the middle. He erred and bowled a wide and a no-ball before another wide outside the off, as it came down to 10 needed off four balls. But Bawa got the crucial wicket of Shepherd, caught at backward point as MI believed they have had it. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar had other thoughts.

RCB needed 10 from the last four balls as Bawa went wide again, this time over the batsman's head. He went full on the next ball, and Bhuvneshwar slammed a six over covers. The equation was down to two off the final ball as Rasikh punched one straight down the ground and ran for a couple. The fielder fired the throw at the striker's end as Rasikh dived to make his ground. The umpires checked for a run-out, but the batter was in as RCB secured a famous win.

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