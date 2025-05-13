RCB fret over availability of Rajat Patidar, Hazlewood unlikely for remainder of IPL 2025: Report Rajat Patidar has not had a great season with the bat in the Indian Premier League 2025 but has led the franchise extremely well. The result is shown on the IPL 2025 points table, where RCB are placed second. Meanwhile, the skipper is in doubt when the tournament resumes on May 17.

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are reportedly fretting over the availability of their captain, Rajat Patidar, for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2025. The IPL 2025 is set to resume on May 17, following the de-escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, both of whom were in a brief conflict.

The Indian-cash-rich league will resume on May 14 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru. All the remaining 17 matches, including the mid-match called-off one between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, will take place again.

The playoffs will begin from May 29 with the final to be played on June 3. The venues for the playoffs are not confirmed as of yet.

Meanwhile, RCB are facing availability issues with their captain Patidar. As per a report in Indian Express, Patidar could take a longer time to recover from the finger injury that he sustained during RCB's game against Chennai Super Kings. It added that Patidar could even miss out on the cut for the India A squad for the tour to England.

The franchise hopes for Patidar to be in action at some point in the tournament. They are flying high in the points table, holding second place in the standings with eight wins in 11 matches.

Hazlewood doubtful to return

Another blow RCB could get inflicted with is the uncertainty around Josh Hazlewood's return. With most overseas players having flown back home after the tournament was suspended due to the Indo-Pak tensions, Hazlewood's return is not ascertained.

He missed RCB's last match against CSK due to a shoulder niggle. The speedster was absent from Australia's Test tour to Sri Lanka and the subsequent Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, Hazlewood is named in Australia's squad for the World Test Championship final against South Africa, starting from June 11, which suggests his fitness would be fine for the final.