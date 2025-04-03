RCB equal shoddy IPL record after loss to Gujarat Titans as Chinnaswamy continues to haunt home team Royal Challengers Bengaluru's poor home record continued as their unbeaten run in the 2025 edition of the IPL, albeit only for a couple of games, came to an end with Gujarat Titans proving to be too good in all three departments at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

It almost seems like Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are fighting more against the conditions at home rather than the opponents as after a couple of statement wins in Kolkata and Chennai, the erstwhile table-toppers of IPL 2025 were provided a reality check by a professional Gujarat Titans outfit on their home soil. RCB are one of the only two teams in the IPL with a bleak home record with a win/loss ratio of less than one and they equalled the second team, the Delhi Capitals' feat.

Delhi Capitals and RCB now have the most number of losses at one venue in the IPL—44—Arun Jaitley Stadium and M Chinnaswamy Stadium, respectively. In the last year too when RCB came out of nowhere to qualify for the playoffs, the home team lost three games in Bengaluru while winning four to make a late charge to enter the top four.

On Wednesday, it wasn't a spicy wicket but the ball was doing a bit in the first innings. However, the ultra-aggressive approach cost RCB as they lost four wickets by the seventh over and even though the likes of Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone and Tim David helped the team fight their way back into the contest getting closer to the 170 mark, it was always going to be an inadequate total to defend, which reflected in GT's chase, which was completed with 13 balls to spare.

Most defeats in the IPL at one venue

44 - Delhi Capitals - Arun Jaitley Stadium, in 82 matches

44 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in 92 matches

37 - Kolkata Knight Riders - Eden Gardens, in 89 matches

33 - Mumbai Indians - Wankhede Stadium, in 86 matches

30 - Punjab Kings - IS Bindra Stadium (Mohali), in 61 matches

All's not lost for the RCB as they still are in the top three on the table, however, they will have to quickly figure out the ways they can utilise the home advantage. A few days later, they will be travelling to yet another high-scoring venue in Wankhede Stadium and will hope for a much better outcome against the five-time champions.