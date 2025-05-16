RCB Director of Cricket shares update on Josh Hazlewood's fitness RCB's Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, shared an update on Josh Hazlewood's fitness and how he and head coach Andy Flower reached out to the overseas players, convincing them to come back to India for the rest of the tournament.

Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Josh Hazlewood suffered a shoulder niggle and missed the match against Chennai Super Kings earlier in the season. Since then, the league has been suspended, and Hazlewood has had some time to recover and is now reported to be in a much better spot. However, it is unclear whether the Australia international will be available for the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 17 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Sharing an update on progress, RCB director of cricket, Mo Bobat, noted that there’s no update on his injury and the team management is taking a day each to monitor the situation. He added that the cricketer had gone back to Australia and has been in rehab since, but it is unclear when he will be back in action.

“And in Josh Hazelwood's case, he's obviously been managing a shoulder niggle, which he's had for a couple of weeks now. He's still back in Australia and he's still working on his rehab to come back from that shoulder niggle. We don't have any updates right now at the minute, so we're going to have to take that day by day,” said Bobat in the RCB Bold Diaries show.

Furthermore, Bobat explained how he and the head coach, Andy Flower, reached out to all the overseas cricketers, convincing them to come back to India for the remainder of the competition. He added that it was important for the management to reach out and to make sure that they are happy and safe.

“Andy and I lined up video calls with all of the overseas players. We spoke to each of them, took them through the security detail, took them through the schedule, talked to them about how RCB were going to look after them, which is really important for them to understand because we want them to feel safe and happy here,” he added.