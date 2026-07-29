RCB creates history, becomes first IPL franchise to cross USD 300 million brand value

New Delhi:

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have achieved more glory as they have become the first-ever Indian Premier League franchise to touch the USD 300m brand value. Two-time winners RCB's brand value reached a value of US$312 million, which is approximately Rs 2,989 crore in INR. Meanwhile, the IPL's value has grown to US$20.6 billion, which is approx. 1,97,025 crore in INR.

A report from US-based global investment bank Houlihan Lokey, Inc. stated that the RCB, who were sold to a consortium comprising Aditya Birla Group and Times of India, have registered a growth of 16 per cent in the brand value from the last year, when it was worth US$269 million. It further estimated that the Indian cash-rich league in itself has risen from US$18.5 billion a year earlier to US$20.6 billion, an increase of 11.4 per cent. This was the league's second straight season of having recorded double-digit growth.

Houlihan Lokey's Harsh Talikoti speaks on IPL's continuous growth

Meanwhile, the director in Houlihan Lokey's Financial and Valuation Advisory business, Harsh Talikoti, spoke on the evolution of cricket globally and on the growth of the Indian cash-rich league. "Cricket's evolution into a globally owned, institutionally backed asset class has accelerated further in 2026, with the IPL continuing to redefine the global sports landscape," Talikoti said.

Mumbai Indians second, KKR follows

Meanwhile, the report further revealed that five-time champions Mumbai Indians were second in the brand value list, standing at a value of US$264 million, which is approximately Rs 2,529 crore. This was a rise of 9.1 per cent from US$242 million in 2025. Meanwhile, three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders are ranked third with a worth of US$245 million, which is approx 2,347 crore in INR. This is a 7.9 per cent jump from US$227 million last year.

The other five-time champions Chennai Super Kings are reportedly valued at US$244 million, which is approx Rs 2,337 crore. This is a 3.8 per cent hike for the Super Kings from last year.

Ness Wadia, PBKS co-owner on franchises' popularity

Meanwhile, Ness Wadia, the co-owner of the Punjab Kings, spoke on the popularity of the franchises among the fans, who view them as a long-term entertainment business. "The way people look at IPL franchises has changed completely. They’re no longer seen as cricket teams that play for two months every year. They’re increasingly being viewed as long-term sports and entertainment businesses, and I think that’s exactly how they should be viewed. The numbers speak for themselves. In less than two months, the IPL delivers extraordinary audiences, sponsorship value, and fan engagement.

"On a per-match basis, its media rights already compare with some of the biggest leagues in world sport, and that’s remarkable for a competition that’s only eighteen years old. The NFL is over a hundred, the NBA close to eighty. Put next to that, where we already stand is remarkable. That gives owners the confidence to invest for the long term rather than simply think about the next season," he said.

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