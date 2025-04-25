RCB coach lavishes praise on star bowler after heroics against Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower lavished praises on star pacer Josh Hazlewood after his four-wicket haul against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL 2025. The Australia international conceded only seven runs in his final two overs to win it for RCB.

Bengaluru:

Ace pacer Josh Hazlewood has been commendable in the ongoing IPL 2025. The Australia international has clinched 16 wickets in nine matches and is currently the joint-leading wicket-taker of the tournament. Against Rajasthan Royals in the last match, Hazlewood conceded only seven runs in the death over, where he bowled two overs and picked up three wickets in the timeframe. In total, he clinched four and was adjudged Player of the Match for changing the complexion of the match.

After the game, RCB head coach Andy Flower lavished praise on the senior pacer, stating that Hazlewood is a world-class pacer and is known for delivering under pressure in any format of the game. The 56-year-old analysed his bowling skills and noted that the cricketer has talent to understand the situation of the game and bowls the perfect delivery that’s needed.

“I would probably refer to both of his last overs because his two overs went for seven runs and he took three wickets in them. Both those overs showed the class of the guy. He's a class operator, he's a world-class bowler, he is great under pressure in any format of the game. I know he's known for his heavy length bowling but he's got some great all-round skills. He mixes in those yorkers, wide yorkers, slower balls and he seems to know what type of ball to bowl at the right time,” Flower said.

The head coach also noted how influential Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal were in their spells in helping RCB pick up an 11-run win. It was also their first win at home this season.

“I thought Bhuvi's (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) been superb this season and Yash (Dayal) was outstanding again today (Thursday), that last over. He showed outstanding skill and composure under pressure to repeatedly bowl yorkers like that,” Flower said.